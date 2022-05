8. Cemita Poblana Get it

Country of origin: Mexico

Basically a torta on a unique sesame seed-covered roll, the cemita poblana comes from Puebla, Mexico. Along with fillings such carnitas or carne asada, the sandwich’s ingredients typically include chipotle peppers, quesillo cheese, and distinctive-tasting papalo leaves.

Where to find it: Adelita; Philadelphia, PA

