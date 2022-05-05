Best International Sandwiches You Can Find in the U.S.

9. Vada Pav Get it

Country of origin: India

If you’re looking for a meatless sandwich option, check out this one, made famous on the streets of Mumbai. The vada pav consists of a deep-fried spiced potato patty inside a bun spread with green chutney. For a little extra heat, add some extra garlic chutney and eat the fried green pepper that comes on the side.

Where to find it in: Bombay Street Food; Washington, D.C.

