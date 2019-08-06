The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Chicken Jerky GET IT!

Chef’s Cut Real Jerky Co.

If you’re looking for something sweet and slightly less gamey, try this excellent Honey Barbecue Chicken Jerky. It has 10g of protein and is totally gluten-free.

Chef’s Cut was born on the golf course, and was originally found at clubs and courses all over the US.

PROS:

-Chef’s Cut makes a wide variety of jerkies (and sticks!) from steak, turkey, pork, and chicken.

-Also available in Buffalo flavor

CONS:

-It does have quite a bit of sodium per serving (from the flavoring). Watch your portion size, and you’ll be fine.

Get It: Pick up Chef’s Cut Honey Barbecue Chicken Jerky ($20 for 14oz bag) at Amazon