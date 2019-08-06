The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Culinary Pedigree GET IT!

Think Jerky

Each bag contains 100 calories, 16g protein, and only 1.5g fat from grass-fed beef that has no added hormones or antibiotics and is gluten free, nitrite free, and non-GMO.

Each flavor is crafted by a different celebrity chef: Classic by Chicago legend Doug Sohn; Ginger Orange and Honey Sriracha by Food Network host and James Beard Award winner Gale Gand; Sweet Chipotle by two-time BaconFest Champion Chef Matt Troost; and Thanksgiving (turkey jerky) by three-Star Michelin Chef Laurent Gras.

PROS:

-Very low in sugar

-Over 400 Amazon reviewers love it.

CONS:

-Pricier than other options, but 10 percent of profits go to veterans charities.

Get It: Save 5% on Think Jerky Variety Pack ($33 for 8) at Amazon