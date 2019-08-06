The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Flavored JerkyGET IT!
Chudabeef Hawaiian Style Premium Jerky Strips
With 57 reviews, Chudabeef (it’s pronounced “chew-da-beef”) obviously isn’t quite as well-known as some of the other jerkies on this list—but 96 percent of reviewers give it a perfect five stars. So you know it’s excellent. It’s made using only USDA Choice Beef with no nitrites or preservatives.
Designed for those on-the-go, the 2.25 oz. resealable bag is perfect for stashing in your backpack to combat that mid-trip or afternoon snack craving.
PROS:
-The sweet and savory Hawaiian Style is the favorite among reviewers, who note citrus tang as well as honey.
-The OG Spicy is also very well regarded
CONS:
-Currently vailable in single bags only; keep checking back
