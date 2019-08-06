The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Athletes & Keto GET IT!

CHOMPS Beef Sticks

Designed for athletes and originally sold only in gyms, CHOMPS claims to be the first and only shelf stable meat snack to be Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Paleo, Certified Gluten Free, and Whole30 approved. They make a great post-workout pick-me-up—and a fantastic Bloody Mary garnish.

Each stick has 9g of protein and no added sugars, gluten, MSG, nitrates, fillers, binders, or preservatives.

PROS:

-77% of nearly 900 reviewers give it five stars.

-Also available in turkey and venison in multiple flavor options.

CONS:

-This ten-pack didn’t last. We want more!

Get It: Pick up CHOMPS Original Beef Sticks (startj g at $22 for ten) at Amazon