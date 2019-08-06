The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best for Variety GET IT!

Country Archer Variety Pack

Billing itself as “Food for Doers, Made by Doers,” Country Archer’s Variety Pack includes 12 resealable bags of Original Beef, Teriyaki Beef, and Hickory Smoke Turkey Jerky. It’s made with clean, real meat, and organic ingredients, including grass-fed beef and antibiotic-free turkey.

It’s a great addition to your paleo or keto lifestyle, with about 16g of protein in each 12oz. bag.

PROS:

-Clean, organic ingredients.

-Gluten-free, with no nitrates/nitrites, no MSG, no hormones, no antibiotics.

-Extended marinating, slow-cooked.

CONS:

-Only three flavor varieties (all delicious!)

-A few reviews mention past-due expiration dates; be sure your seller is “Country Archer Jerky Co.”

Get It: Save 5% on Country Archer Beef & Turkey Variety Pack ($31 for 12 bags) at Amazon