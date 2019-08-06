The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Jerky Alternative GET IT!

Brooklyn Biltong

Sotuh Aftrica’s version of jerky, biltong is air-dried rather than dehydrated. This process preserves the natural moisture in the meat, giving it an incredible steaky flavor and tender, chewy bite. Based on a family recipe, it’s made with grass-fed beef and always sugar-free, nitrate-free, and gluten-free.

With 240g of protein and zero carbs per 16-ounce bag, Brooklyn Biltong is a healthy, natural snack, that comes in three flavors: Original, spicy Peri-Peri, and savory Steakhouse.

PROS:

-Brooklyn Biltong is the only commercially-prepared biltong that’s officially approved by Whole30.

-BB donates 10 percent of profits (in actual biltong!) to The Homeless Bus charity.

CONS:

-It’s pricier than regular jerky—but so, so worth it.

Get It: Pick up Brooklyn Biltong ($35 for 16oz bag) at Amazon