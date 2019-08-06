The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Meat Stick GET IT!

Nick’s Sticks

Handcrafted in small batches since 2011, Nick’s Sticks are made at Wenzel’s Farm in Wisconsin. They were a pioneer in the grass-fed and nutrient-dense food movements. They’re seasoned with Redmond Organic Seasoned Salt and free of nitrates, nitrites, gluten, and MSG. Two sticks per package.

More than 600 Amazon reviewers give this product a four-star rating.

PROS:

-A delicious, healthy, and quick snack.

-Excellent texture—neither hard nor mushy.

CONS:

-The two-pack makes it hard to eat just one.

Get It: Pick up Nick’s Sticks ($18 for 6 packages) at Amazon