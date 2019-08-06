The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Overall GET IT!

People’s Choice Beef Jerky

We admit: We were skeptical when we saw a jerky called “People’s Choice” had amassed more than 1.5k reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It’s by far the highest-rated beef jerky on Amazon.

But this jerky deserves its moniker. From taste to texture, People’s Choice is also our pick for the Best Jerky.

Zero sugar. Zero carbs. Very low in sodium and fat. Packed with 16g of protein (Original flavor). It’s made of all-natural, extra-lean beef with no additives or preservatives, and no MSG or gluten.

Handmade in Los Angeles since 1929, People’s Choice is still a family-owned business. And we respect its un-gimmicky, no-frills packaging and approach. You simply can’t find a better beef jerky.

PROS:

-Thick cut and chewy, it’s the perfect texture for beef jerky.

-Flavors include Original, Hot & Spicy, and Carne Seca (Limon Con Chile).

CONS:

-Beef is the only option—but we don’t mind a bit.

Get It: Pick up a People’s Choice Beef Jerky Variety Pack ($19 for a 2.5oz. pack of three) at Amazon