The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Protein Boost GET IT!

Kaimana Ahi Tuna Jerky

Need a powerful protein boost? Each bag provides 23g of hunger-satisfying, brain-boosting protein and essential fatty acids to get you through your slump at the office, the classroom, the gym, or commute. With no MSG or preservatives, it’s a heart-healthy, exotic alternative to beef.

This four-pack bundle contains Kaimana’s most popular flavors: Original, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Lemon Salt, in resealable packs.

PROS:

-Long-line, wild-caught ahi tuna comes straight from the ocean to the facility.

-Kaimana has been in Kona, Hawaii for more than 25 years.

CONS:

-Be sure to seal the bag; your cat will love this stuff.

Get It: Pick Up Kaimana Ahi Tuna Jerky ($35 for four 3oz. bags) at Amazon