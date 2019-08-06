The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Turkey Jerky GET IT!

Perky Jerky Turkey Jerky

Marinated overnight for bold, satisfying flavor that lasts. It’s made to be moist and chewy. Turkey jerky is stuffed with protein—up to 11 grams per serving. It’s also low in fat and gluten-free, with 80 calories per serving. Perky Jerky has no nitrates, no nitrites, no added MSG, and no artificial preservatives.

And it’s got a great guarantee. If this isn’t the best-tasting, most-mouthwatering jerky you’ve ever had—of any kind—PJ will refund your money, donate it to charity, or replace the product.

PROS:

-Six flavors are available, including Jalapeno and Pale Ale.

-Perfect fuel for on-the-go adventures.

CONS:

-Must be kept refrigerated; eat it fast!

-Comes in single bags only, so buy two

Get It: Save 5% on Perky Jerky Turkey Jerky ($10 for 14oz. bag) at Amazon