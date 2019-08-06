The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon

Best Vegan Jerky GET IT!

Louisville Vegan Jerky

This vegan and vegetarian jerky is made of textured soy protein. Free of gluten, cholesterol, and trans fat, it has 21 grams of protein and just just 4g of total fat per bag. The sampler pack includes Smoked Black Pepper, Maple Bacon, and Smokey Carolina BBQ flavors.

Non-GMO certified, it’s made in small batches, by hand, using freshly sourced Kentucky ingredients.

PROS:

-It’s also available by subscription, and makes a great gift.

-All three flavors are delicious; this is the most affordable way to find your favorite.

CONS:

-Vegan jerky doesn’t have the same consistency as meat jerky—but it’s very tasty.

Get It: Pick up Louisville Vegan Jerky Co. Variety Pack ($21 for three) at Amazon