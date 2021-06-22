Juices, wellness shots, and cleanses have become popular over the past few years for good reason: They’re a simple way to get your daily dose of fruits and veggies. According to the Center for Disease Control, only 12.2 percent of Americans consume the daily recommended amount of fruit and a mere 9.3 percent eat the recommended amount of vegetables. Although green juices may be lacking in fiber, they’re packed with other nutrients and help reduce inflammation, improve digestion, boost the immune system, improve energy, and cleanse and detoxify the body. Enter juice delivery services.

With myriad juice delivery services to choose from, you can get your favorite concoctions straight to your door. Here are six of our favorites.

Drink Your Greens: The Top Juice Delivery Services

1. Raw Juicery

The folks at Raw Juicery are on a mission to deliver the highest quality juice products straight to your door. They believe juice is best in its most raw, natural state and, as a result, recipes are centered on taste and function and they only use the highest-grade organic ingredients. Options include cleanses, wellness shot boost packs, or boxes of juices hand-selected by you. In an effort to keep everything as fresh as possible, orders are packed the same day and are shipped overnight with free priority shipping. If you want to earn points, create a RAW account before placing your order and sip your way toward rewards.

2. Suja

Founded in 2012, Suja is in the business of making nutritious juices packed full of organic fruits and veggies. Its juices are bottled using a technology called high-pressure processing, which works to eliminate potentially harmful bacteria while simultaneously maintaining a fresh taste. Suja offers an assortment of green juices, fruit juices, energy juices, shots, and cleanses that can be bought solo or as a subscription. Delivered every four weeks, perks of subscribing include discounted prices as well as free delivery.

3. Pressed Juicery

In an effort to make nutrition more accessible, Pressed Juicery has over 75 retail locations, as well as delivery services. Sourced from California’s Central Valley, the juicery offers a range of cold-pressed and fresh juices, cleanses, dairy-free soft serves, and shots—most of which can be purchased individually or in bundles, with free local delivery offered on orders over $50. If you plan on indulging regularly, Pressed offers membership plans for as little as $10 per month, which allows customers to enjoy discounts on all of their offerings.

4. Squeezed

At Squeezed, they cold press and cold pressure their juices to ensure safety in addition to conserving the best nutrition, taste, and consistency. While they do offer a la carte options, they’re all about cleanses, offering a variety of options, including a build-your-own custom cleanse. In an effort to help customers get the most out of their cleanses, they offer support before, during, and after via phone, email, live chat, or social media. To make things as convenient and affordable as possible, Squeezed offers same-day local delivery and a rewards program when you create an account.

5. Project Juice

Project Juice offers cleanses, power shots, wellness packs, build-your-own juice packs, plus an assortment of nutritious pantry staples. Designed for the juice connoisseur, it only offers juice packs with no a la carte options available. The service holds itself to a high standard and, as a result, its cold-pressed juices are crafted from organic, non-GMO ingredients from local farms. In order to get the most bang for your buck, sign up for the membership program to receive discounts when you auto-renew your weekly juice delivery. Additionally, it offers a rewards program through which you earn 10 points for every $1 spent—1,500 points earns you a free item.

6. Raw Generation

Founded in 2012 by a father/daughter duo, Raw Generation’s mission is to produce fresh, raw, and unpasteurized plant-based juices that taste good and make you feel even better. It offers an assortment of cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and protein smoothies catering toward individuals who wish to lose weight or build muscle. Its build-your-own boxes allow buyers to hand-pick a personalized collection of juices and smoothies. The more you buy, the more you save. Additionally, Raw Generation offers a subscription program, through which subscribers receive 10 percent off, as well as a rewards program that starts as soon as you open a free account.

