10. Almanac True Kölsch Get it

This is Almanac’s take on the classic German beer. Brewed with Cologne, Carafoam, and Vienna malts as well as Hallertau Blanc hops, it’s known for its crisp, refreshing flavor loaded with notes of caramel malts, crisp apples, and floral hops.

[$14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans; almanacbeer.com]

