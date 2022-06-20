Best Kolsch Beers to Drink Right Now

3. Three Weavers Seafarer Get it

Brewed since 2014, this year-round light ale was inspired by classic Kölsch beers made for centuries. Brewed using Hallertau hops from Germany as well as German pilsner malt, it’s known for its crisp, refreshing flavor profile with notes of bready malts, earthy grass, and floral hops. It has a gentle, pleasing bitterness at the very end.

[$13.99 for a six-pack; threeweavers.la]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!