4. CaliCraft Coast Get it

Instead of opting to create an authentic German-style Kölsch in America, the brewers at CaliCraft opted to give the style a California twist. CaliCraft brews this beer with malt grown on Mt. Shasta, as well as Crystal and Noble hops. The result is a thirst-quenching session beer that still manages to be well-balanced and complex.

[$9.99 for a six-pack; calicraft.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!