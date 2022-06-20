Best Kolsch Beers to Drink Right Now

5. Burial Billows Get it

This 4.9% dry-hopped, Kölsch-style beer is brewed using American hop varieties instead of traditional German hops. It’s a simple recipe consisting of flaked wheat and pilsner malt. The best part? Depending on where you purchase this beer, the hops and overall flavor will be slightly different. The 2021 version included Strata hops from Oregon as well as Wai-Iti hops. The result is a beer with flavors of bready malts, citrus peels, and floral hops.

[$12.50 for a six-pack; burialbeer.com]

