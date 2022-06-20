Best Kolsch Beers to Drink Right Now

6. pFriem Kölsch Get it

pFriem is one of those breweries that seems to brew nothing but award-winning, sought-after beers. Its Kölsch pays homage to the old-world beers that came before it. Brewed with BSI Kölsch Strain yeast, Weyermann pilsner, Weyermann wheat, acidulated malt, as well as Tettnang Tettnanger and Hallertau Perle hops, it’s malty, fruity, floral, and exceptionally dry and refreshing.

[$7.99 for a 16-ounce can; pfriembeer.com]

