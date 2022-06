7. Goose Island Summertime Get it

Brewed in the traditional German style, this beer features 2-row and white wheat malts, as well as Saaz and Hallertau hops. It’s tremendously crisp, lightly fruity, and loaded with floral, slightly bitter hops. All in all, a very aptly named, summery beer.

[$10.99 for a six-pack; gooseisland.com]

