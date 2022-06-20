Best Kolsch Beers to Drink Right Now

8. Trillium Sprang Get it

Trillium is a big name in the craft beer world. While it makes beloved beers like Congress Street IPA and Fort Point Pale Ale, you’d be missing out if you didn’t try its crisp Kölsch-style beer called Sprang. Cool fermented and hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Citra, and Sterling hops, it’s known for its clean, light flavor profile of cracker-like malts, tropical fruits. The finish is dry and slightly bitter.

[$7.99 for a 16-ounce can; trilliumbrewing.com]

