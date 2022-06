9. Upslope Rocky Mountain Kölsch Get it

When you read this beer’s label, you might wonder what exactly a Rocky Mountain Kölsch is. This 5% ABV beer gets its unique flavor from the use of Mosaic and Lemondrop hops, as well as the addition of sage and honey. This results in a citrus-driven, slightly malty beer that’s well-suited for any time of year.

[$8.99 for a six-pack; upslopebrewing.com]

