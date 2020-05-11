Somewhere between week one and today, we burned out on cooking our regular kitchen repertoire. Pasta, pancakes, pouring oat milk into a bowl of cereal, all of it. Refresh your meal prep or simply call it a lazy-but-tasty night with these offerings you can order online and get delivered to your front door. From keto-friendly meal kits to easy smoothies, here are a few of the best meal kit services to consider trying at home right now.

Daily Harvest

Best for: Aspiring vegans

Struggling to make the plant-based plunge? No more. Daily Harvest offers an array of tasty smoothies (mint + cacao FTW), harvest bowls, flatbreads, oat bowls, chia bowls, soups, and more, all made without refined sugars, gluten, fillers, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. The company works directly with farms to source ingredients and freeze fruits and vegetables within 24 hours of harvest. Simply blend up the smoothies (ideally with a plant-based milk like almond or coconut milk, but coconut water or water works, too) or heat up the bowls (you might need to add a bit of oil and/or water) or flatbreads to serve. Note: You’ll want to order extra of the artichoke and spinach flatbread.

From $5.99 per meal; dailyharvest.com

Sakara Life Organic Meal Delivery

Best for: Health enthusiasts

You read just about every book on nutrition and wellness that’s made it on the bestseller list. You’re all about the plant-based, nutrition-driven lifestyle. You’re not, however, into cooking elaborate, delicious vegan meals from scratch. That’s where game-changer Sakara comes in, which sends ready-to-eat meals with otherworldly flavor profiles straight to you with a completely customizable weekly schedule. All meals are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and contain no refined sugar with recent hits ranging from lavender quesadillas with broccoli pesto and crispy chayote salad to baby fennel and sunchoke pasta. The company also runs the Clean Boutique with must-haves for men including the Metabolism Super Powder, Energy Bars, and can’t put down Nootropic Chocolates.

[From $24 per meal; sakara.com]

Factor_

Best for: Too lazy to cook, but you stick to a specialty diet

Factor_ delivers nutrient-dense dishes expertly prepared that arrive at your door fresh, not frozen. With offerings for Keto, Paleo and Gluten-free diets, along with nutrition coaching plans there’s something for everyone. They’re currently offering a special discount for frontline workers and teachers. Everyone else can use the code GETFACTOR for a discount off their first order.

From $15 per meal; factor75.com. [factor75.com]

Mighty Macros

Best for: Macro counters

These fresh meals come ready-to-eat and macros obsessives can rest assured that they’re optimized for protein, carb, and fat content based on a variety of different fitness goals ranging from weight loss to gaining muscle. All meals are designed by nutritionists and crafted to actually taste pretty damn good by chefs; and they’re also organic and GMO-free to boot. In addition to their standard plans, they offer options for gluten-free, low-carb, paleo and Whole30 regimes.

[From $8.50 per meal; mightymacros.com]

Eat Clean Bro

Best for: Anyone who wants to eat clean

Name aside, this meal delivery service is a winner, with tasty fare like keto-friendly buffalo bleu chicken and turkey taco bowls. The meals are free of processed food, chemicals, and preservatives and an on-staff dietitian provides accurate macros for each dish, as well as customer counseling to help them pick the best options for their health goals. Options include vegetarian, keto, gluten-free, low carb, and more.

[From $8.50 per meal; eatcleanbro.com]

Nurture Life

Best for: Feeding youngsters

Made in collaboration between nutritionists and chefs, it’ll be a little bit easier for your kids to get the nutrition they need with meals like Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower and Teriyaki Salmon with Rainbow Veggie Rice. It’s easy to order based on the age of your kids. Bonus: There’s plenty of organic produce sneaked into each dish. We won’t tell if mom and dad decide to steal a few bites, you know, for quality assurance.

[From $6.89 per meal ; nurturelife.com]

Sun Basket

Best for: Healthy gourmands

Ready to feel like you’re dining at your favorite California-inspired restaurant? Choose from speedy, pre-prepped, oven-ready, and standard meal kits, all made with organic produce and antibiotic- and hormone-free meat and seafood. Recent favorites include creamy mushroom penne with baby spinach and almonds and Mediterranean salmon with white bean–artichoke salad. This kit caters to whatever your palate might be including carb-conscious, vegetarian, pescatarian, and diabetes-friendly, to name a few. Right now, you can also donate meals to hospital workers through its Feed it Forward campaign which is supplemented by Sun Basket’s 5,000 meal commitment to hospital staff on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

[From $10.99 per serving; sunbasket.com]

RealEats

Best for: You consider boiling water cooking

How does Honey Soy Salmon with asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and organic brown rice sound to you? Or local squash and chickpea curry with organic quinoa and toasted pepitas? If your culinary skills are limited to boiling water and plopping food on a plate then these fresh, non-GMO meals are for you. With an emphasis on seasonal ingredients, all the meals you can order here should stay fresh for up to a week when stored in the fridge and can be prepped in six minutes or less with a pot and some boiling water. Plus, the meal plans fit a range of specialized diets, whether you’re plant-based or dairy-free or you’re wanting something with high protein.

[Meal plans from $60 per week; realeats.com]

Eat Sunny

Best for: Mediterranean diet aficionados

Baked Eggs with Lentils? Grass-Fed Beef Ramen? We’re listening. These organic, chef-created meals based on the tenets of the Meditteran diet slip in plenty of superfoods and still manage to be pretty damn tasty. Think: lots of vegetables, omega-3s, and maca powder, alma berry, and biotin in the mix. Need a meal plan for vegetarians and flexitarians? They’ve got that, too.

[From $189 for three days; eatsunny.com]

Blue Apron

Best for: The new-to-meal-kits set

If you’re dipping your toes in the meal kit waters for the first time, you’d be hard pressed to find a better brand to start than Blue Apron, which we dig for its easy-to-follow recipes and fresh ingredients. Get ready to feast on Mexican-Spice Salmon with Cilantro Sauce and Roasted Sweet Potato Quesadillas and thank us later.

[From $9.99 per serving; blueapron.com]

ProLon Fast Meal Kit

Best for: You want to try the whole fasting thing

If you figure now is as good as time as ever to try a fast, our vote is for the first plant-based nutrition program that’s designed to mimic fasting. It’s a five-day program, and it includes all the victuals of a surprisingly delicious fast: nut bars, soup blends, olives, kale crackers, and more. For good measure, there’s even a little dark chocolate thrown into the mix.

[A meal kit is $249 for 1-2 boxes or $225 each per box when bundled in 3 or more boxes. Right now you can buy one box for $199 with discount code PROLON50; prolonfast.com]

Heritage Foods

Best for: Nutrition label readers

If low glycemic-load, healthy proteins and low-pesticide residue verbiage resonates with you, consider Heritage Foods’ meals that include information on macros, glycemic load, and Omega 6/3 fatty acid ratios, in addition to standard nutrition stats. Meals are shipped ready to heat (if necessary) and serve. Gift a First Aid Meal Box to a frontline worker now for $39. Then gift yourself with Vegetable Stuffed Peppers with Umami Roasted Cauliflower.

[From $7.99 per meal; hfheritage.com]

