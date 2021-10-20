The 5 Best Meal Prep Containers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Work can really take it out of us. All the time we have to spend during the week can make it hard for us to get the energy to do anything when we get home. Which isn’t all that great when you need to make yourself something to eat. Having to mix all those ingredients together and spend time cooking the meal can seem insurmountable when you’re home.

If only there was some way you could save some time during the workday to make sure you have food ready for you when you’re in the mood. And not by picking up some fast food or anything like that. Something healthy and homemade that is ready to go at a moment’s notice. Luckily there is a way. That way is by preparing your meals for the week all at once.

You can spend the day or two you have off cooking and preparing meals to be ready to use throughout the week. And to do all of that, you need the proper containers to hold all of those meals. Preferably a container that has separate sections for it so you can have a few different courses to work with. There are a lot of those out there and we have gone ahead and picked out 5 of the best meal prep containers on Amazon.

There are plenty of options out there. But you don’t want any ole option. You want something that will handle the rigors of traveling to work. That’ll be able to easily keep those meals nice and fresh for you during the week. So the last meal of the week is just as fresh as the first. And these 5 we picked will do just that. A good variety of different options for you to work with. Scroll down and see how we decided which ones you should pick up and get your meals prepped and ready for the week right now.

Best Meal Prep Containers

Best All Rounder

PROMOSE 50-Pack Meal Prep Containers

We think that this is the best all-rounder for a reason. Mainly because you will get so many of them to make sure you’re never without fresh containers for the week. But because they are incredibly durable, can hold a good amount of food, and will keep said food fresh. For this price, you can’t go wrong with picking up this pack for your weekly meal prep needs.

Best 20 Pack

EZ Prepa Meal Prep Container 20 Pack

Don’t want that many containers cluttering up your home? Well, you should still pick up a good amount so you don’t run out after forgetting to clean them. And you’ll get plenty with this 20 pack. Each container is separated into sections so you can keep your food from mixing. The seal is tight to keep things fresh. And they’ll handle a trip to work or just being stacked up in the fridge.

Best 50 Pack

Glotoch Meal Prep Container 50 Pack

Maybe you do want a good 50 pack but you didn’t love the first option up top for some reason. Well, this 50 pack should satisfy your needs. Because it is just as tough and spacious as the ones above, but it has been split into 2 sections to keep food apart. Perfect for your food prep needs for the house and/or work.

Best Glass

FineDine 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers

Want a glass container to give you enough space to hold your food and to clean up easier? Then this FineDine pack will give you a good amount of containers to handle your work week meal prep needs. It’ll keep the food fresh and they stack up quite easily. And again, much easier to clean. A winner for all. Maybe not ideal for travel because of the glass design, but they’ll be good if you’re careful with them.

Best Air Tight

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container 5 Pack

If you want a truly air-tight experience for your meals during the week, then you want to go with these Rubbermaid’s. A sizable container to handle quite the hefty meal, with no worries about the food losing any freshness. You get a 5 pack to supply you with a good amount of meals for the week.

