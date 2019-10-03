Airport Beer Is Finally Worth Waiting For

Tom’s Urban Kitchen & Brewery at Denver International Airport, Colorado

Inside the airport’s Westin hotel, Tom’s Urban offers an outdoor patio with mountain views, exclusive beers from Tivoli Brewing, and kicked-up comfort classics like pickle-brined fried chicken. It’s best beer, though, is the Tivoli Jet IPA.

Cigar City Brewing at Tampa International Airport, Florida

Pop into the brewpub—America’s first to brew inside an airport—for a pressed Cuban sandwich and a preflight flight of Cigar City classics such as Maduro Brown Ale, plus rotating beers made on-site.

Imperial Western Beer Company at Union Station, Los Angeles

“Every great train station should have an oyster bar,” says cofounder Cedd Moses of his brewpub inside this historic Art Deco depot in downtown L.A. Order a dozen oysters on the half shell with a house beer like Travel Bug, a tart German gose that goes well with everything.