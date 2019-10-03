Beer Is Better With Adventure

There’s always been a good dive bar or two near a trailhead for post-hike beers. But now some of America’s best brewpubs are setting up shop in adventure-friendly locations, showing that adrenaline and hops may be the best pairing of all. Mountain bikers regularly meet at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, in Lyons, Colorado, near Rocky Mountain National Park, before riding the Heil Ranch and Hall Ranch trails. “Nothing’s better than sharing a post-ride pitcher of Dale’s Pale Ale on the patio with buddies,” says Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis. Snowbirds and mountain lovers who flock to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, have Roadhouse Brewing Co. Pub & Eatery, which offers its Loose Boots “après IPA” alongside duck-confit poutine. The Trapp Family Lodge, in Stowe, Vermont, features 60 miles of cross-country ski trails and the Von Trapp Brewery, where skiers unclip and unwind with hearty sausages and European-inspired lagers. And for rafting buffs, Maine’s Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort is base camp for whitewater runs down the Kennebec River. After drying off, they can post up at the resort’s Kennebec River Pub & Brewery for a burger made with Maine-reared beef and the flagship Magic Hole IPA. Yeah, you’ll want a second pint. You earned it.