Chicago Is the Heart of the Beer World—Again

Chicago has long been a center of good beer, but Chicago brewpubs are now raising the bar even further, pairing exceptional beers with award-winning menus worthy of white tablecloths. Moody Tongue Brewing Co.’s brewmaster, Jared Rouben, is also a classically trained chef, and he practices what he calls “culinary brewing”—for example, lacing pilsners with shaved black truffles. At the brewery’s bar, patrons can snack on grilled octopus with Spanish blood sausage or opt for a 10-course feast in the dining room, both overseen by Michelin-starred chef Jared Wentworth. Each dish is paired with distinct beers (and glassware). “All the fun that’s usually reserved for the wine world, we now do with beer,” Rouben says.

Elsewhere in the city, star chef Rick Bayless now operates Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria, where modern Mexican-style lagers and tropical IPAs are paired with heaping platters of smoky, wood-grilled chorizo and salt-cured flank steak. The city is also home to America’s first Michelin-starred brewpub, Band of Bohemia, which is celebrated for seasonal dishes designed around brewer Michael Carroll’s diverse, well-balanced beers.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Chicago brewpub that doesn’t go beyond the fry basket. Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery features botanical beers like the digestif-inspired Fernetic, plus crispy chicken skins with pimento cheese. Revolution Brewing serves smoked-poblano burgers and homemade doughnuts. And Dryhop Brewers offers hazy IPAs served alongside cranberry bratwurst and steak frites with malted herb butter.

“There’s nothing new about Chicago’s love for beer and food,” says Moody Tongue’s Rouben, noting the prevalence of the city’s food-focused beer cultures—German, Irish, Polish, and Czech immigrants. “Bringing the two together is a staple in Chicago.”