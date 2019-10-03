Dim Sum and Noodles Are the New Burgers and Fries

In Richmond, Virginia, at The Answer owner and chef An Bui peddles super-fresh hazy IPAs and heavily fruited sours alongside banh mi made with crunchy house-baked bread, filled with fish sausage or roasted pork sliced thick. In Jackson, Wyoming, skiers and snowboarders can warm up with Thai Me Up’s complex curries and noodle dishes while crushing their Pils-Gnar pilsner and 2×4 DIPA—both from Melvin Brewing, born inside the Thai restaurant. Chicago’s BiXi Beer serves chewy belt noodles slicked with oil. Beer, too, follows a Far East lead with the refreshing Shifties lager, featuring puffed jasmine rice, and Chelonian Lair, a dark ale that’s seasoned with Sichuan peppercorns. “I think people came in with expectations that we’d be another brewpub,” says chef and co-owner Bo Fowler. “But we want to put the dining experience on another level.”