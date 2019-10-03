It’s Never Too Early for Beer

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in Ohio

At brunch time, this Columbus brewpub uses coffee and vanilla beans in its Daybreak cream ale, and its spent brewing grains are used to bake bread that’s turned into breakfast toast capped with sunny-side up eggs and smoked arctic char.

Bluejacket in Washington, D.C.

The airy pub serves crunchy tater tots beneath bacon, sausage, and runny eggs, while toast is crowned with avocado and blue crab—a surprise standout with its coffee-infused stout.

Magnolia Brewing Co. in California

The San Francisco craft brewery offers English-inspired ales, house-cured salmon, and massive egg sandwiches slicked with sambal chili mayo.

Manayunk Brewing Company in Pennsylvania

On Sundays, this Philadelphia brewery runs a jazz brunch with cedar-plank salmon, an omelet station, and beers such as the orange peel–flavored Wandering Wit. It’s as smooth as the morning music.