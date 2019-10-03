There’s Still No Better Combo Than Pizza and Beer

Double Mountain Brewery & Cidery in Oregon

Hop-forward pale ales and IPAs excel alongside original pizzas like the Truffle Shuffle—a white pie with mozzarella and truffle oil–marinated mushrooms—at this Hood River institution.

Jackie O’s Public House & Brewpub in Ohio

After this Athens establishment brews its beers, such as Ohio Pale Ale, it uses the spent grain to make its pizza dough. Its signature pie: the Oestrike, with artichokes and local feta cheese.

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery Brewpub at Flatbread in Vermont

This Burlington favorite has 15 taps of beer and makes wood-fired pizzas like Punctuated Equilibrium, featuring Kalamata olives and Vermont goat cheese, in its hand-built clay oven.