Angel’s Envy Sherry Finish GET IT

Angel’s Envy made its success from the introduction of its port-finished bourbon at first launch, but this year’s sherry-finished new bottle seems to do what the first whiskey couldn’t: perfect the structure of Angel’s Envy’s bourbon distillate. The sherry lends deep, darker flavors, like the missing bass range that you didn’t know was missing at first. The port finish will always be a first love from Angel’s Envy, but try this new bottle—it may give you some wanderlust.

[$200; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!