Dewar's Double Double 21

Re-engineered whiskies over the last few years have continued to bring attention to the Dewar’s brand, but it seems 2019 is the year to finally embrace the craze. Start with the elegant and beautiful Double Double 21: a 21-year-old blend that has seen a multitude of casks. For all its maturing, it proves surprisingly bold, rich, and spicy, with mounds of butterscotch and bourbon character, as well as baked apples and a lovely, slightly dry finish.

[$50; drizly.com]

