Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon

Four Roses didn’t need to add another whiskey to its core line. Between “yellow label,” small batch, and single barrel, it seemed to be the perfect line of whiskeys, with an affordable set of prices. But Small Batch Select filled a need no one knew they had. It’s a rustic, vivid small batch full of non-chill filtered flavor, and another classic Four Roses whiskey. Small Batch Select shows an even-handed balance of bold and spicy rye character with ample nutty sweetness to balance things out through the finish. The mouth feel is wonderful, and the price is fair—a rarity in the bourbon world these days.

[$65; drizly.com]

