George Dickel Bottled in Bond 13

Dickel’s 13-year-old, Bottled in Bond (not quite bourbon) whiskey is a lot of things: complex, affordable, tasty, and versatile. What it’s not is expected. No one saw Dickel—which recently graced the headlines with a Tabasco-finished “whiskey” just over a year ago—coming with this kind of classic bottling. And yet, here it is: a corn-forward Tennessee whiskey, showing fresh grain character, multitudes of sugars, caramels, and creamy candy flavors, and a laser-focused hit of nutmeg to signal the coming of a long finish. Kentucky has been put on notice—there’s a new best Bottled in Bond on the market.

[$36; drizly.com]

