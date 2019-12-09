Glendronach 1993 Master Vintage GET IT

If you were to compare the whisky world to the music world, master blender Rachel Barrie would be one of this generation’s producers with a golden touch. The new release of GlenDronach’s Master Vintage 1993 is an instant classic, plain and simple. Even before your first sip, toffee-heavy sherry influences fill the nose. It’s the best of the best in terms of those classic sherry flavors: nutty, jammy, slightly spicy, and bittersweet. The finish goes on forever, showcasing oily layers of honeyed sweetness on every sip. It’s truly gorgeous.

[$350; drizly.com]

