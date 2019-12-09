Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban GET IT

Glenmorangie took its core range for a facelift this year, and the famed port-finished Quinta Ruban came back not just with new packaging, but with an age statement increased from 12 to 14 years. That extra aging time lends a lot more to this bottle, which hits hard from the start with fresh pralines. But it quickly finds a comfortable groove of nutty and floral notes, fortified by baking spcies and stick toffee pudding. It’s a luscious dessert pour, and the added age sharpens the flavors commendably.

[$55; drizly.com]

