Knappogue Castle Marco Di Bartoli Marsala Cask

Knappogue took a small risk finishing some of its whiskey in the oft-overlooked marsala cask, which can sometimes land flat, and oftentimes can be overshadowed by more typical port and sherry finishing options. That risk paid off in spades with this youthful new whiskey. The 12-year Marco di Bartoli is fudgy and fruity, showing vanilla cream and a dry final persona that ties everything together perfectly at the finish. Use sparingly for delicious highballs, or drink neat. There’s really nothing you can do wrong with this whiskey.

[$80; drizly.com]

