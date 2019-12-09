Knob Creek Quarter Oak Bourbon GET IT

Knob Creek seems to have an ace up its sleeve every year, and 2019 was no different. The addition of “quarter casks” to this batch of Knob Creek imparted all of the best parts of extra oak to an already beloved bourbon. It all starts with soft caramel and fudge on the nose, followed by a woody, fudgy, mouth-coating palate experience, that finishes slightly dry, with some hints of milk chocolate and nougat. This is one of the best things Knob Creek has done in the last few years, and there are quite a few great drinks on that list.

[$50; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!