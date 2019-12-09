Laphroaig Cairdeas 2019 Triple Wood

Laphroaig’s annual Cairdeas release is a solid limited-edition program, and 2019’s Triple Wood edition was no exception. The huge cask flavor adds syrupy, oily sherry notes to the typically peaty and bright whisky. It makes for a final whiskey that checks all of the boxes in perfect balance—at a price where stocking up is recommended, if not demanded.

[$80; drizly.com]

