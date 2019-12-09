Macallan Edition No. 5 GET IT

Macallan’s Edition series has showcased the variety and diversity of flavors in Macallan’s iconic whisky for half a decade now, but Edition No. 5 is arguably the most interesting, and most delicious. The domineering sherry character is fresh, not nutty, showing butterscotch and toffee but also orange zest and big, juicy, tangy ripe plums. This is a vibrant whisky whose relative youth (non-age statement) makes it a bold standout.

[$120; drizly.com]

