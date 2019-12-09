Maker’s Mark Rc6 GET IT

Maker’s Mark has long been Spartan in its releases of new products. It’s released just a few new bottles a decade until the last few years, when things abruptly sped up thanks to its cellar program and its experimental wood toasting. Rc6 is a winner born out of that cellar program: a complex and vibrant new whiskey showing all the familiar bones of Maker’s Mark, but with flavoring staves added to develop layers of fresh fruits: banana, gooseberry, granny smith apple pie, and just a bit of baking chocolate on the finish. It’s the best new bourbon of 2019, and one of the best things Maker’s Mark has done in the decade.

[$60; mensjournal.com]

