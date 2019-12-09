Old Forester Rye GET IT

Old Forester’s unexpected rye mash bill was a big piece of news in 2019, but it’s the whiskey itself that deserves the headline. The cocktail-ready rye is the most affordable bottle on this list, and makes a mean Manhattan, but its bold-and-bright character makes it an ideal sipping companion as well, showing glimpses of chocolate, cherry, and citrus through the spice. This is one of the best new bar staples to come out of Kentucky this year, full stop.

[$23; drizly.com]

