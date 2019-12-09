Shenk’s Sour Mash Whiskey 2019 GET IT

While the Shenk’s name may not be familiar to most drinkers, the pedigree of this whiskey is unquestionable: It’s another revived label from the team who restarted the fabled Michter’s brand. Shenk’s has produced just a couple of releases, but this year’s all-American-oak batch turned heads with a heady creme brulee and orange nose, matched with burnt sugar and cherry on the palate. It’s a mature, flavorful sip that doesn’t disappoint from start to finish, and a treat you should be sure to look out for in the future.

[$100; michters.com]

