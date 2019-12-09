Speyburn 18

Speyburn distillery manages to stay under the radar as other Speyside brands command more attention for their rare, old vintages. But while others crank out decades-old malts at a regular clip, Speyburn’s focus on a quality (and affordable) core range has paid off. Case in point: Speyburn’s 18-year-old single malt. The classic dram is fruity and a little smoky on the nose, but on the palate it delivers layer after layer of crisp, clear flavors, moving from juicy sweetness to chewy, smoky cobbler fruits and a hint of freshly cracked pepper. At $125, it’s the best value on this list.

[$125; speyburn.com]

