Starward Nova GET IT

Australia’s modest entree into the American market has not gone unnoticed, and the bright light of 2019 is Starward Nova, a grain and malt blend with a laudable price tag. Nova is a bright, fresh, and slightly tart blended whisky, showing marmalade highs and chocolatey lows thanks to the impact of shiraz and other Australian wine casks. The finish is delicate but seemingly endless. It’s bottled at a perfect proof point for sipping neat, but over the last few months has become one of the best whiskies on the shelf for making a great highball.

[$55; drizly.com]

