Tyrconnell 16 Oloroso and Moscatel Finish Irish Whiskey

Irish whiskey’s impressive growth over the last few years has looked great on paper, but it’s bottles like this limited edition 16-year-old from Tyrconnell that will bring drinkers to the category. The double finish on this Irish single malt lends fruit cake and raisin bread to a modest nose. On the palate, this is a focused dessert powerhouse, balancing rich malt character with fig and honey, and dark chocolate ganache, all before a refreshingly light finish of dry grapefruit zest.

[$100; thetyrconnellwhiskey.com]

