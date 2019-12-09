Weller Full Proof Bourbon Whiskey GET IT

A barrel-proof Weller was on many bourbon fans’ wish list, so there were a lot of expectations for Buffalo Trace to meet when it debuted this bottle earlier this year. The outcome was a total and unmitigated success. Weller Full Proof is loaded with buttered caramel popcorn on the nose. On the palate, it goes straight to classic Weller territory, but delivers a ton of texture, with rich sugars and sweetness before a soft, velvety wheat finish.

[$50; drizly.com]

