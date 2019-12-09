Westland Garryana 4.1 2019

Westland has garnered enough awards in the last decade that it shouldn’t need an introduction, but the Washington State distillery deserves praise for its endless innovations and master distiller Matt Hofmann’s dedication to pushing whiskey forward, like with the use of native Garryana oak. Every release of Garryana has been a fascinating experiment in learning to use the unique wood for flavor, but this year’s 4.1 release showcases not just perfectly matured whisky, but a fully matured blending vision. A mixture of ex-rye, ex-bourbon, ex-sherry, and new and used Garryana casks layer this incredible whiskey with deep rich baking spice notes, raw honey and dark chocolate, and silky vanilla. This is like nothing else you could have tasted this year, and it is, in no uncertain terms, the best new whiskey that was bottled in 2019.

[$150; westlanddistillery.com]

