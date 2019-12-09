WhistlePig PiggyBack GET IT

WhistlePig’s affordable and bartender-aimed rye release for 2019 was a posthumous release (and to a degree, a swan song) for the late great Dave Pickerell. Pickerell’s legendary legacy touched a dozen brands and limited releases over his lifetime, but it’s hard not to admire this stock rye for its round, immaculately designed flavor profile. PiggyBack is bold and spicy, but layered with sweet, citrusy, and herbaceous intonations. That complexity make’s this a bartender’s dream—if they can wrestle it away long enough to mix a cocktail.

[$50; drizly.com]

