With countless new whiskeys arriving on shelves each month, it can be hard to keep track of what’s new, what’s rare, and what’s actually worth drinking. We’ve tasted all the new bourbons, Scotch, and other whiskeys of the season, and compiled a list of the best new releases you should try to drink this summer, from Maker’s Mark 101 to Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Tasters Barrel Proof Rye. Now, all you need to do is find the bottles.